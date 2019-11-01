Maharashtra farmers resent over delay in assessment of damaged crop

While political leadership of the State is busy working on a formula to form the new government and babus still lingering in Diwali vacation, thousands of farmers lined up before government offices across the State to seek compensation for the crop destroyed due to unseasonal rains.

In Marathwada cotton, soyabean, jowar and bajra crops have been destroyed due to rains. Farmers in the region were largely dependent on the kharif as perennial drought for last few years has disturbed the economy resulting in immense distress and farmer suicides. The Vidarbha Andolan Samiti has demanded that the government must announce wet drought in Maharashtra.

In western and northern Maharashtra, along with kharif crops, vineyards have been affected. In Konkan region, about 30 per cent of rice cultivation has been destroyed due to unseasonal rains. As per estimates, crops standing on over 13 lakh hectares — worth ₹8,000 crore — in 16 districts of the State have been damaged. Farmers across the State organised demonstrations today demanding compensation from the government.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) President Raju Shetti said that many farmers who have applied for insurance would not get any compensation till the damage assessment is completed. Thousands of farmers in Parbhani, Buldhana and other parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha knocked the doors of agriculture officers to conduct an assessment of the damage caused to crops. Shetti said that SSS would launch a State-wide agitation if farmers don’t get relief by November 5.

As simmering anger among farmers reached the power corridors of Mumbai, Shiv Sena leaders — busy in power bargaining with the BJP — decided to meet the governor and demand immediate relief for farmers. Congress and NCP leaders, too, plan to visit the affected areas.

During the State Assembly election campaign Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party wants to make farmers debt-free, rather than making them avail loan waiver. BJP in its manifesto had promised credit to the farmers at reasonable rates.

“Situation is really grave. Massive rains have destroyed crops standing in the field and farmers are in deep trouble. The government and the administration must show urgency to help us,” said Fakirba Bangale, a farmer from Buldhana whose soya crop is affected because of rains. He added that the new government must take the reins and take decisions which would rescue farmers from the crisis.