Maharashtra government considering complete lockdown: Minister

The Maharashtra government is considering imposing a complete lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the decision will be announced in the next couple of days said Maharashtra’s Relief Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.
Wadettiwar said, “The State has imposed restrictions but now people are demanding complete lockdown. We have informed CM that traders, common people and political parties are in favour of lockdown. In next 1-2 days the decision about strict lockdown is expected”. He said that the State officials will study how Delhi is planning to execute a six-day lockdown.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal who held a meeting in Nashik said that the response to the mini-lockdown is poor and people are still crowding roads and markets. He said that the government’s plan to ‘break the chain’ by imposing a mini lockdown has not yielded any results and hence the State will have to take a call on stringent steps to curb the Covid-19 spread.
