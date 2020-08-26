Maharashtra Government extends existing scheme of converting excess milk into milk powder

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday at the weekly Cabinet decided to extend its existing scheme of converting excess milk into milk powder for September and October. The government will provide ₹198.30 crore for this scheme.
The pandemic lockdown and its impact on the State’s economy led to a massive surplus of milk and lowering of milk prices. In April, the Thackeray Government had asked cooperative milk dairies to procure up to 10 lakh litres of excess milk per day on its behalf and convert the milk into milk powder and butter. The scheme was implemented from April 6 and over 7 crore litre of milk has been procured till date, which has been converted into 4,421 tonnes of milk powder and 2,320 tonnes of domestic cooking butter.
The State Government in a press statement said that under the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Amrut Ahar Yojana of the Tribal Development Department, this powder would be given to 6.51 lakh tribal children at the rate of 18 grams per child per day and 25 grams per mother per day for 1.21 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers.
