National

Maharashtra government fixes Covid-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 01, 2021

Rates have been fixed through the classification of cities

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has approved a notification to fix the cost of Covid treatment in private hospitals, which will curb overcharging. The rates have been fixed by classifying the cities, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister Office said on Tuesday evening.

In a regular hospital ward, the per-day charge for Class A cities would be ₹4,000, ₹3,000 for Class B cities and ₹2,400 for Class C cities. The charge includes the necessary patient care, nursing, tests, medication, cost of beds and meals. The cost of the Covid test has to be paid at a fixed rate by the patients. Only major tests and investigations, as well as high-level drugs, are excluded from the charge, the statement said.

The private hospitals can charge ₹9,000 for Class A cities, ₹6,700 for Class B cities and ₹5,400 for Class C cities for ICU with ventilator treatment. For only ICU treatment, the charge would be ₹7,500 for Class A cities, ₹5,500 for Class B cities and ₹4,500 for Class C cities, the statement said.

Class A cities include Mumbai and metropolitan areas (excluding Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar), Pune and Pune metropolitan areas and Nagpur (Nagpur Municipal Corporation area, Digdoh, Wadi), the statement said.

The statement said that Class B cities include Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded and Sangli. Class C covers all districts except Class A and B cities.

The Chief Minister also directed all the concerned District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the notification, the statement added.

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Maharashtra
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.