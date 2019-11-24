Maharashtra government formation: Chronology of events

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Following is the chronology of events in the Maharashtra government formation in which the Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it by Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President’s rule in the state and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.
October 21, 2019: Elections for 14th Legislative Assembly carried out in Maharashtra for 288 seats.
October 24: Results declared. BJP gets 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena which got 56 seats. NCP got 54 seats while the Congress secured 44 seats.
November 9: Governor invites BJP to indicate willingness to form the government while giving it 48 hours to prove that it has the requisite majority.
November 10: BJP expresses inability to form government.
November 10: Shiv Sena asked by Governor to convey its willingness to form government by granting it 24 hours to demonstrate its majority.
November 11: Shiv Sena stakes claim to form government while submitting that it has the majority support. It also requests for three days time to give the letters of support. Governor declines to accommodate the request for three days and rejects the claim of Shiv Sena to form the government. Governor invites NCP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government.
November 12: Governor’s decision in rejecting Shiv Sena’s claim to form the government with requisite support challenged in SC. President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra.
November 13: Shiv Sena does not mention its plea challenging the governor’s decision in SC.
November 22: Combine agrees to name of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the post-poll alliance “Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi“.
November 23: President’s rule revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday, Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM. November 23: Combine moves SC challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s decision, seek urgent hearing. SC registry posts the matter for hearing on Sunday.
November 24: SC asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it tomorrow morning letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President’s rule, issues notice to Centre and others.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...