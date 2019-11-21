National

Maharashtra government formation: Final decision to be announced on Friday

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media after a meeting at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence that that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday.

However, Congress sources said that a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by Friday

The CWC, the sources said, has broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Another meeting between Congress and NCP is to happen on Thursday night and a final meeting with Shiv Sena will happen on Friday in Mumbai.

The decision on government formation in Maharashtra will be announced in Mumbai on Friday, the sources said.

