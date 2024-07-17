In a bid to tackle unemployment among the youth, the Government of Maharashtra has unveiled the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana (Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme) aiming to provide valuable internship opportunities, equipping young individuals with essential skills and enhancing their employability in a competitive job market.

The government has made provision of ₹5,500 crore for the scheme. Candidates aged between 18 to 35 years and residing in Maharashtra are eligible to apply under the scheme. Minimum educational qualifications range from 12th pass to post-graduation, ensuring a broad spectrum of youth can benefit from practical training opportunities. Industries and establishments operating within Maharashtra, registered with the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, are also encouraged to participate.

Key features of the scheme include a six-month internship duration and a stipend structure designed to support interns based on their educational qualifications. Interns will receive monthly stipends through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). For the 12th pass, a stipend of ₹6,000 is allotted, and for ITI/Diploma - ₹8,000 and degree/post graduation - ₹10,000 will be offered.

Both government establishments and private sector industries are eligible to participate, provided they meet specific criteria including registration with EPF, ESIC, GST, DPIT and Udyog Aadhar, and have been operational for a minimum of three years.

According to the State government, the scheme is expected to not only empower the youth with practical skills but also foster entrepreneurship and innovation across various sectors within Maharashtra. “This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce capable of contributing effectively to the state’s economic growth and development,” a statement issued by the government added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking in Pandharpur said, “We have launched ladli Behan scheme for women in the State. We were asked what are we doing for the brothers. We have brought this scheme for youth and the government is going to pay for the apprenticeship”

