Maharashtra govt defers decision to reopen schools

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Schools in Maharashtra will not reopen from August 17 as announced by the State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, with the State Covid-19 Task Force opposing the decision.
Despite experts warning that schools and religious places can become super-spreaders of Covid-19, the State School Education Department recently decided to go ahead with the re-opening of schools. The department also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reopen schools.
However, the Covid-19 Task Force held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and warned that the decision could derail government efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, while speaking to the media, said that the Department and Task Force are not at loggerheads.
“Schools will not reopen on August 17 as decided earlier. We had not decided to open schools across the State, but had asked government officials to take a call for each district. But the Task Force has expressed concerns,” said Gaikwad.
