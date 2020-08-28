‘Maharashtra govt played with future of students by cancelling final year exams of degree courses’

The Supreme Court's decision on Friday has made it clear that final year examinations of degree courses would be held across the country. However, the Thackeray government played with the future of millions of students by taking the wrong decision to cancel exams in the state without any authority, said BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, in a media statement.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the final year examination of degree courses in the state. The decision was criticised by several academicians.

Patil said the Supreme Court today accepted the authority of the University Grants Commission to decide on the conduct of degree examinations. It also made it clear that the Maharashtra government did not have the authority to decide in this regard. While it was understood that the exams would be postponed on account of the pandemic, the State Government, going beyond its authority, decided to cancel the exam on the demand of the Yuva Sena (student wing of Shiv Sena),

Following an announcement by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an order was issued in June. As a result, millions of students in their final year of graduation were unprepared. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the students will have to take the exam, they will have to re-prepare. All these uncertainties have caused mental harassment to the students. The Thackeray government should take responsibility for this chaos, he said.

Patil added that final year exams are an important landmark in the career of the students. Students need to have passed the examination to get jobs. While the State government took a wrong decision, the Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, had warned the State government against such a move.