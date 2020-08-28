‘Maharashtra govt played with future of students by cancelling final year exams of degree courses’

TCL C815 QLED TV: Your affordable home theatre
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
The Supreme Court's decision on Friday has made it clear that final year examinations of degree courses would be held across the country. However, the Thackeray government played with the future of millions of students by taking the wrong decision to cancel exams in the state without any authority, said BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, in a media statement.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the final year examination of degree courses in the state. The decision was criticised by several academicians.
Patil said the Supreme Court today accepted the authority of the University Grants Commission to decide on the conduct of degree examinations. It also made it clear that the Maharashtra government did not have the authority to decide in this regard. While it was understood that the exams would be postponed on account of the pandemic, the State Government, going beyond its authority, decided to cancel the exam on the demand of the Yuva Sena (student wing of Shiv Sena),
Following an announcement by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an order was issued in June. As a result, millions of students in their final year of graduation were unprepared. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the students will have to take the exam, they will have to re-prepare. All these uncertainties have caused mental harassment to the students. The Thackeray government should take responsibility for this chaos, he said.
Patil added that final year exams are an important landmark in the career of the students. Students need to have passed the examination to get jobs. While the State government took a wrong decision, the Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, had warned the State government against such a move.
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...