Maharashtra govt should allow opening of places of worship immediately, says BJP state chief

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The Thackeray government in Maharashtra should immediately allow the opening of temples and places of worship of other religions without testing the restraint of the religious leaders, saints and members of the Warkari sect further. A time should not come when these religious elders have to forcibly enter temples and other places of worship, BJP state president, Chandrakant Patil, said in a media statement.
The state administration had asked all temples and other places of worship to close their gates to check the spread of the virus during the lockdown. The Warkari sect, which worships Lord Vitthal, has a huge following in Maharashtra and other states. The sect is culturally and politically significant in the state. Its main temple in Pandharpur town in Solapur district has been closed since March 17.
The BJP on Tuesday staged a state-wide agitation demanding permission to open temples and other religious places in the state. Patil met the saints, mahants and activists, who are on a fast in Shirdi in support of this demand.
All activities had come to a halt for several months due to the spread of the virus. But, slowly, everything was resuming, Patil said. The Warkari sect had called off the Ashadi pilgrimage, a tradition that goes back thousands of years. But the state government's decision not to allow the opening of temples when all transactions were now underway was incomprehensible, Patil said in the statement.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
As part of the demand stimulus package, the Finance Minister announced an LTC (leave travel concession) cash ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...