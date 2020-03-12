Maharashtra govt strong, impregnable: Shiv Sena on Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, the Shiv Sena said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is “strong and impregnable”.
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday also criticised the Congress for neglecting the aspirations of its youth leaders. It also said the BJP in Maharashtra should stop “daydreaming”, and remember that just like the unexpected political drama in the western state a few months ago, a “shock experiment” can take place in Madhya Pradesh.
It further said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is “stong and impregnable”. “There is no room for even a rogue ant to go out or come in,” it said.
Former Union minister Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday along with 22 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, putting the 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government in deep crisis.
He joined the BJP on Wednesday and slammed the Congress for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership. He has also been named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
The editorial noted that eight months ago, Scindia criticised the BJP, calling it a “murderer of democracy” after the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka was toppled. “Fifteen days ago, he criticised BJP leaders for making hate speeches and now after joining the BJP, he says Congress is not the party it used to be earlier,” it said.
Hitting out at the BJP, it said during the Lok Sabha elections last year, the saffron party used its full might to defeat Scindia, but now it has welcomed him into its fold with “open arms”.
Commenting on these political developments, the Shiv Sena criticised the Congress for neglecting the aspirations of its youth leaders, saying even though Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are at the “helm” of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, it was not necessary to completely sideline a leader like Scindia.
“Kamal Nath is also a shrewd and daring politician and will not give up easily. Just like the unexpected political drama in Maharashtra, a shock experiment can take place in Madhya Pradesh,” the Marathi daily said.
The Congress lost the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath, respectively, the Sena pointed out.
“When seniors fail, the young leadership should be encouraged. This is not happening and that is why (Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister) Sachin Pilot and Gehlot are at loggerheads. If the matter is not resolved, it is believed that Rajasthan may go the Madhya Pradesh way,” it claimed.
“What were Scindia’s demands - the state (Madhya Pradesh) unit president’s post or the Rajya sabha ticket? Both were denied to him. If at least one demand was accepted, this situation wouldn’t have arisen,” the Shiv Sena said.
