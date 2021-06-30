Maharashtra govt to begin home vaccination drive on trial basis

Maharashtra proposes home vaccination for the bed-ridden on an experimental basis. The government informed Bombay High court on Wednesday that it would not wait for the Centre’s approval and proceed with implementing door-to-door vaccination.

Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni made the statement before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni. “We want to do it on an experimental basis, and we propose to start it from Pune district, as the size of the district is not too large or not too small,” the AG said according to reports.

The government informed the court that it would carry out home vaccination on the lines of a vaccination drive that was conducted in Pune district for students going abroad. The government will also seek suggestions from citizens on the move.

The court said, “We hope and pray that you do not press for the condition for the doctor to give his undertaking. In a critical operation, the hospital takes the undertaking of patients’ relatives. Don’t give this impractical condition that no one comes forward.”

The court was hearing a public interest litigation plea by Mumbai based advocates – Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari. They sought directions for the Centre, State and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide a door-to-door vaccination facility for those aged over 75, specially-abled and bedridden.

Earlier, the State government has informed the court that a proposal of home vaccination would be sent forCentre’s approval. The High Court questioned why the Centre’s nod was required in the matter.