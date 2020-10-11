Maharashtra govt to shift the Mumbai metro rail car shed from Aarey

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The Maharashtra Government has decided that it will shift the Metro rail car shed from Aarey in the western suburbs of Mumbai to eastern suburbs of Kanjumarg. The land is being provided free of charge to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd at the new site, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is a JV of the Centre and Government of Maharashtra.
The metro rail car shed at Aarey was vehemently opposed by the environmentalists due to the presence of a large number of trees at the site. They took a view that it was a degraded forest, which needed to be saved. The previous Fadnavis government pushed ahead with its site selection, which led to a large of trees being felled. In 2019 the car shed at Aarey became a major election issue with a number of parties, including Shiv Sena opposing the site.
Thackeray said that at Aarey only a building costing about ₹100 crore has been constructed, which will be used for other purposes. Kanjurmarg site will be used for the car shed, which will serve line 3 and 6 of the metro corridor.
On August 22, 2014, the State Government handed over 30 hectares out of the total area of 1,287 hectares to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. Only 25 hectares area was supposed to utilize for the car depot, which constitutes less than 2 per cent of the total area of Aarey.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...