Maharashtra: Govt’s Rs 10k crore package for farmers is not enough, says Pankaja Munde

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
The ₹10,000 crore package for rain-affected farmers announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was not enough to provide relief to all, BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde said on Sunday.
Addressing an online Dussehra rally from Bhagwan Bhaktigad in Sawargaon in Beed’s Patoda area, 125 kilometres from Aurangabad, Munde said crops like cotton, soybean and rice had been completely damaged in the rains, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must come up with a bigger package to tide over the losses. Bhagwan Bhaktigad is associated with spiritual leader Bhagwan Baba.
Speaking on the deadlock between workers and sugar factories amid the cane crushing season, Munde said NCP chief Sharad Pawar must find a way out. She said she planned to tour the country to take stock of issues facing sugarcane labourers.
She also expressed hope she would some day address a Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, a sprawling ground best known for cricket and the fiery rallies of Shiv Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray since the 1960s.
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...