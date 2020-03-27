Maharashtra Health Minister appeals for blood donations

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday requested the people to donate blood as the State’s blood banks are about to face a severe shortage due to the ongoing lockdown. Blood supply is required not just for coronavirus patients, but also for people suffering from other illnesses, Tope said in a Facebook live address.
He also urged private doctors in the State not to shut down hospitals for fear of coronavirus. He said that it is very important for private clinics to remain open as people may face a medical emergency any time. There are other illnesses apart from coronavirus, he pointed out.
The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has already informed Tope that they have bloodstock for seven to eight days only. He requested police and the administration to hold blood donation camps so that things do not go out of hand. Tope also appealed to people to come forward and donate blood and asked hospitals, NGOs and the public not to stop blood donations. The minister also told people to maintain social distancing as a priority. Blood has a shelf life of 35 days and has no alternative, he said.
The government is planning to provide a monetary incentive to the medical staff treating coronavirus patients in the State apart from providing them insurance cover.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rose to 147, with the State reporting 17 new cases on Friday. Eight people had tested positive on Thursday in Maharashtra.
