Maharashtra hotels and restaurants want return to regular timings

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has submitted a representation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior members of the state government for extended business hours.
The association wants the timings of hotels and restaurants restored through the week, as per the licence held by establishments. It also suggested that the Government could relax the timings on condition that restaurant staff are fully vaccinated.
The association stated that since October 2020, restaurants in Maharashtra were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity during restricted timings. But the second wave of the pandemic had led to another lockdown and, later, more severe restrictions were imposed on restaurants.
Unlock: Kerala decision on in-dining at hotels likely today
“The rental and salary expenses, servicing of old debts, negative cash flows, and statutory payment obligations have made running a hotel or restaurant most unviable under the present situation; and all revival efforts have gone down the drain. However, things are looking up for the State with around three crore of its population receiving at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and the number of new cases is steadily on the decline,” says Sherry Bhatia, President, HRAWI.
The country’s hospitality sector is among the worst-hit due to the pandemic. Nearly 30 per cent of the hotels and restaurants have shut permanently due to losses. Over 20 per cent still haven’t opened fully and the rest are running into losses with revenues below 50 per cent of pre-Covid level.
We used the lockdown period to execute our turnaround plan: Leela Hotels COO
The association contended that the current restaurant timings of 7 am to 10 pm do not complement the business and added to the losses caused by two lockdowns. “We recommend that the Government allows hotel and restaurants to revert to the pre-pandemic timings through the week. This will not only benefit restaurants but also promote staggered venturing out of the public,” it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...