Maharashtra hotels to list calorie count on menu

Maharashtra is set to mandate mention of calorie count on hotel menu cards to help consumers to guard against diabetes and hypertension, according to Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra.

She was speaking at a conclave on refrigerated and frozen foods organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

New scheme

“Under the new scheme, which is perhaps unique in the country, we are planning to ask hotels and restaurants to mention calories count of the food they serve. This will enable the consumer to take an informed decision while choosing food, and not ending up with diabetes and hypertension. Of course, the policy, which is under the consideration of the government now, has to be passed by the State government,” Darade clarified.

Under the policy, high-end hotels and restaurants will be asked to do this to start with.