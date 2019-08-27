National

Maharashtra hotels to list calorie count on menu

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Maharashtra is set to mandate mention of calorie count on hotel menu cards to help consumers to guard against diabetes and hypertension, according to Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra.

She was speaking at a conclave on refrigerated and frozen foods organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

New scheme

“Under the new scheme, which is perhaps unique in the country, we are planning to ask hotels and restaurants to mention calories count of the food they serve. This will enable the consumer to take an informed decision while choosing food, and not ending up with diabetes and hypertension. Of course, the policy, which is under the consideration of the government now, has to be passed by the State government,” Darade clarified.

Under the policy, high-end hotels and restaurants will be asked to do this to start with.

Published on August 27, 2019
Maharashtra
hotel and hospitality
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chidambaram’s family rubbishes allegations