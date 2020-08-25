Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session cut down to two days due to Covid-19

The period of Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been curtailed to just two days due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. It would be held from September 7 and 8 where safety measures such as physical distancing and crowd prevention would be observed.

Usually, the session is held for three weeks but coronavirus has put a brake to all such large meetings.

At the session unstarred questions, supplementary demands, appropriation bills and seven government bills would be discussed by the members.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the State Assembly met on Tuesday afternoon and decided to hold a short session. The BAC meeting was chaired by the speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Nana Patole.

A press statement issued by the State Government said that on September 6, which is a day before the Monsoon session, members of both the houses would be subjected to ‘RT-PCR’ test for Covid-19. Only those members with a negative test result would be allowed into the premises,

Each MLA and MLC would be provided with a safety kit, which will include a face shield, mask, hand gloves and sanitizers. Instructions for caring for members with comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension would be provided to the group leaders.

The personal assistants of the members will not be allowed into the main building. But tents would be erected in the premises for personal assistants and drivers with sitting arrangements, the statement added.