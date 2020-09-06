Maharashtra likely to expand TeleICU services

The TeleICU service is helping prevent deaths due to Covid. For expanding this service across Maharashtra, the matter will be soon taken up with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister so that the patients in the intensive care unit can get timely treatment, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Sunday in a media statement.

TeleICU service involves setting up a medical centre staffed with a critical care team, which gives guidance to treating doctors in rural and inaccessible hospitals using IT and telecommunication technology.

Launching the service for hospitals in Aurangabad, Jalna and Solapur, Tope said that the use of state-of-the-art technology for health facilities is the need of the hour. The death rate of Covid patients in the state was a matter of concern, and special efforts were being made to reduce the death rate to less than one per cent. TeleICU technology will make up for the shortage of medical specialists in the state, and treatment of critically ill patients under expert guidance will help reduce mortality.

The first TeleICU service in the state was inaugurated on August 14 at Bhiwandi, Thane district. This facility was provided through Medscape India Foundation.