Maharashtra looks to rake in revenues by allowing home delivery of liquor

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The Covid-19 pandemic has not only upset the economic development of the country but has also hit the State Governments’ coffers hard. The Maharashtra Government is trying to shore up its revenue by allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages. The State earns about ₹28,000 crore every year from the sale of alcoholic beverages.
On Friday, the State Excise Department, which is the regulator for the alcoholic beverage industry, allowed homes deliveries by retail shop owners, provided they followed certain regulations.
Maharashtra’s Principal Secretary of State Excise, Valsa Nair Singh, in a telephonic interaction with BusinessLine said the State Government requires revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverage as it wants to use it for providing healthcare in times of the pandemic.
Last year, the Maharashtra Government earned ₹15,800 crore excise duty and ₹12,000 crore sales tax from the sale of alcohol beverages. Both add up to ₹27,000-28,000 crore in revenue. A lot of excise revenue has been lost due to the lockdown. Revenue from State GST, vehicle registrations and property sales are not flowing to the Maharashtra Government treasury, she said.
On the issue of criticism being faced by the State Government for allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages but not e-commerce deliveries, she said duties and taxes on sale of alcoholic beverages have been one the highest revenues earners for the State Government.
This revenue is required for providing better health care facilities to the citizens in times of the pandemic. Allowing sales is a win-win situation, as more sales will provide more revenue for the healthcare system, Singh said.
She said, on Friday, about 5,500 deliveries were made.
However, in Mumbai city, the liquor shops remain shut on the orders of the Municipal Commissioner. Under the Disaster Act, the Commissioner has the authority to take a call on closing or keeping the shops open, she said.
Singh said the Excise Department has come out with safety and procedural guidelines for the shopkeepers and delivery personnel. The Departmental officers have to endorse the identity of the delivery personnel. In the liquor shops where customers are allowed, only five are allowed at a time.
She said after a week of providing home delivery service, the sales numbers would be computed. Home deliveries have been allowed as it ensures social distancing. The shops have enough stocks and alcohol-making units have started functioning in the third phase of the lockdown, which will ensure that the whole sellers also have enough stocks.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...