National

Maharashtra may extend lockdown beyond May 15

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 11, 2021

Conditions laid out in the lockdown will not be immediately relaxed: Health Minister

The Maharashtra Government has imposed lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown is expected to be extended for a few more days after May 15. A decision on this important issues is expected to be taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.

Tope interacting with media persons said that the Cabinet can only decide on the lockdown. The conditions laid out in the lockdown will not be immediately relaxed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the right decision in this regard.

Published on May 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.