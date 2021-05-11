Maharashtra may extend lockdown beyond May 15

The Maharashtra Government has imposed lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown is expected to be extended for a few more days after May 15. A decision on this important issues is expected to be taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.

Tope interacting with media persons said that the Cabinet can only decide on the lockdown. The conditions laid out in the lockdown will not be immediately relaxed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the right decision in this regard.