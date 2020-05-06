Maharashtra Medical Council issues order directing doctors in Mumbai to treat Covid-19 patients

As many as 25,000 private medical practitioners in Mumbai have been asked to report to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. The health workers have been directed to spend at least 15 days in the hospitals they are assigned to; failure to comply may lead to revocation of their licence, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The order, signed by Dr T.P. Lahane, Director, Medical Education & Research, was circulated to all private medical practitioners in Mumbai on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Medical Council. The state administration has invoked The Epidemic Diseases Act, The Disaster Management Act, and the Maharashtra Essential Service Maintanence Act to pass the order.

“Your expert service is required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, at least for 15 days. You shall convey your willingness and place of choice where you would like to render your service,” the order read.

The report, quoting Lahane said the decision was taken after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the next one month will be decisive. He assured that the state administration would take all preventive measures and provide PPEs to the medical practitioners, along with remuneration.

The order exempts doctors above 55 years of age, as they are more susceptible to catching the virus.

Many doctors have refused to check symptomatic cases of coronavirus with respiratory problems, cold, and cough, among others.

Mumbai reported 635 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 9,945, while the number of deaths rose to 387, with 26 people dying of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, media reports said.