Maharashtra Medical Council issues order directing doctors in Mumbai to treat Covid-19 patients

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
As many as 25,000 private medical practitioners in Mumbai have been asked to report to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. The health workers have been directed to spend at least 15 days in the hospitals they are assigned to; failure to comply may lead to revocation of their licence, Mumbai Mirror reported.
The order, signed by Dr T.P. Lahane, Director, Medical Education & Research, was circulated to all private medical practitioners in Mumbai on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Medical Council. The state administration has invoked The Epidemic Diseases Act, The Disaster Management Act, and the Maharashtra Essential Service Maintanence Act to pass the order.
“Your expert service is required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, at least for 15 days. You shall convey your willingness and place of choice where you would like to render your service,” the order read.
The report, quoting Lahane said the decision was taken after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the next one month will be decisive. He assured that the state administration would take all preventive measures and provide PPEs to the medical practitioners, along with remuneration.
The order exempts doctors above 55 years of age, as they are more susceptible to catching the virus.
Many doctors have refused to check symptomatic cases of coronavirus with respiratory problems, cold, and cough, among others.
Mumbai reported 635 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 9,945, while the number of deaths rose to 387, with 26 people dying of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, media reports said.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...