Maharashtra minister urges increased contact tracing as Covid cases rise in Chandrapur

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has asked for an increase in contact tracing so as to prevent the spread of corona in rural areas of Chandrapur district, a press statement issued by the state Government said on Monday.

Chandrapur, located in the Vidarbha region of the state, is an underdeveloped district with a large tribal population. The number of active cases in the district has touched 2,957. On Monday, the Minister reviewed the district administration’s Covid control measures through video conferencing.

Tope said that emphasis should be placed on antigen testing as well as increasing the number of oxygen beds in rural areas. He has also ordered the setting up of a dedicated helpline number for the district and creating a task force for monitoring the situation, the statement said.

The Minister said the My family, My responsibility campaign starting in the state on Tuesday would undertake a door-to-door survey. The rate of contact tracing in Chandrapur district needs to be increased from 15 to 20 persons. New equipment is being provided for RT PCR tests and a new lab for pathology testing will be started in the near future, the statement added.