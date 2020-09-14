Maharashtra minister urges increased contact tracing as Covid cases rise in Chandrapur

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has asked for an increase in contact tracing so as to prevent the spread of corona in rural areas of Chandrapur district, a press statement issued by the state Government said on Monday.
Chandrapur, located in the Vidarbha region of the state, is an underdeveloped district with a large tribal population. The number of active cases in the district has touched 2,957. On Monday, the Minister reviewed the district administration’s Covid control measures through video conferencing.
Tope said that emphasis should be placed on antigen testing as well as increasing the number of oxygen beds in rural areas. He has also ordered the setting up of a dedicated helpline number for the district and creating a task force for monitoring the situation, the statement said.
The Minister said the My family, My responsibility campaign starting in the state on Tuesday would undertake a door-to-door survey. The rate of contact tracing in Chandrapur district needs to be increased from 15 to 20 persons. New equipment is being provided for RT PCR tests and a new lab for pathology testing will be started in the near future, the statement added.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...