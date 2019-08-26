Maharashtra mulling plan to relocate flood affected villages

Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot told BusinessLine that the State government is considering to relocate ‘severely flood affected villages’. He said that the State was looking for alternative land and was simultaneously holding talks with villagers to convince them relocate. Majority of these villages are from Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

“Even as the situation is slowly improving in flood affected areas, especially Sangli and Kolhapur, the State government is thinking of a long term plan. We have to consider relocation of these villages. The government is already working on a plan to find alternative land where these villages could be relocated. However, no steps will be taken in haste and we will take villagers into confidence” said Khot.

Recent floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts submerged hundreds of villages and destroyed properties and crops. Over five lakh people were shifted from villages. Floods in Maharashtra have damaged crops over 4 lakh hectares in western and north Maharashtra. Sugarcane, cotton, rice, soya, tur dal, groundnuts are among most affected crops.

According State Agriculture Department, against the normal rainfall of 761.7 mm between June 1 and August 16, some parts of the State received 937.5 mm rainfall. Flood affected parts of central Maharashtra have received 59 per cent excess rains.

Khot said that the government is providing all possible help to flood affected people. “But at the same time we must also think of future. We have to look for sustainable solution and save lives and crop” said Khot.