Maharashtra mulls setting up 300-acre electronics cluster in Pune 

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is working on developing 300-acre electronic manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune. Consumer durables company IFB Refrigeration will be the anchor unit.

According to the MIDC officials, the cluster will come up as part of the Centre’s Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC2.0) Scheme for the development of world-class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities through Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs).

It is expected that these EMCs would aid the growth of the ESDM sector, help the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, drive innovation and catalyze the economic growth of the region by attracting investments, increasing employment opportunities and tax revenues.

The Ranjangaon cluster is targeting auto and components, ESDM, chemicals, logistics, engineering and food processing. Already, the Ranjangaon MIDC has the presence of multinational companies. The new cluster will have air connectivity via Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai’s proposed airport.

The EMC 2.0 Scheme would support setting up of both the EMCs and Common Facility Centres (CFCs).