Maharashtra not to suspend public transport: Tope

Even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray continues discussions with Ministers and the State bureaucrats about imposing the complete lockdown, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended by the State government.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, “ Mass transport including bus, the railways will not be stopped. Also, people will be allowed to travel to other districts. There will not be a 100 per cent ban on commuting from one district to another. But commuters will have to give an explanation for the travel” said Tope.

Meanwhile, migrant workers from Mumbai and Pune continued to leave for their States, fearing complete lockdown by the government.

Railway stations in Mumbai and Pune witnessed many migrant workers who said that many establishments are unsure of what would happen in the next few days and hence told workers to return to their States.