Maharashtra on alert as Covid-19 cases rise

From 49,924 active Covid-19 patients on August 23 to 52, 844 patients on August 29, the number of active patients in Maharashtra has witnessed a rise with a decline in the daily number of patients discharged from hospitals.

However, Opposition parties, including the BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have insisted on celebrating Dahi Handi on Janmashtami. The BJP organised state-wide agitation demanding the opening of temples in the State.

Bans celebrations

The Maharashtra government has banned celebrations of public festivals due to the pandemic. Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to all organisations to cooperate with the government to keep Covid spread under the control.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while speaking to reporters recently, said Maharashtra has to learn a lesson from what happened in Kerala. He said that Covid positive cases have been suddenly going up after Onam.

“We have to be on alert after Kerala’s experience. We have a number of festivals coming in the next few months, and we have to be careful,” he said. Tope added that the Central government has given directions to the State about Covid management during festivals, and that the State is following the same.

Reopening of schools

Tope added that the Covid task force has given the indication that schools could be re-opened in regions that have reported lesser number of Covid cases.

The State Health Department has issued a special notification to fully vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.

Speaking on the shortage of vaccines, Tope said that the State health machinery has a capacity to vaccinate 20 lakh people every day. In September, Maharashtra is likely to get 1.70 crore vaccine doses from the Centre, added Tope.