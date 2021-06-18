Maharashtra plans bulk drugs park in Raigad district

The Maharashtra Government is planning to set up a bulk drugs park in Raigad district near Mumbai. The project will require about 5,000 acres of land in 17 villages located in Murud and Roha talukas of the district. It will offer investment opportunity of Rs 30,000 crore and is likely to provide employment to an estimated 75,000 people.

The CEO of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), P Anbalgan, told BusinessLine on Friday that the preliminary process for land acquisition has commenced. Most of the land required for the project is marshy, and cultivable land would not be acquired. There would be no relocation of villagers. All the stakeholders will be taken on board and the project would go ahead after the villagers are taken into confidence, he said.

Anbalgan said the names of pharma companies that have shown an interest in the project cannot be disclosed due to the non-disclosure clause. However, he pointed out that even in a distant location in Western Maharashtra, a large pharmaceutical project had already come up at an investment of Rs 500 crore. Therefore, the Raigad site, which is near Mumbai, would attract much higher investment. The land is being acquired keeping in mind the future expansion of the project.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with State Industries Minister, Subhash Den said on Thursday to fast-track the project.

A media statement issued by the Chief Minister Office said Thackeray asked the state administration to ensure that the local villagers are taken into confidence while setting up the proposed park. The local sons of the soil should be given priority for employment.

Thackeray said locals should be provided opportunities to acquire the new skills required for their employment. The project should be planned with the protection of agriculture wherever possible, and by preparing a comprehensive plan to secure the best compensation package for the residents.

In addition to the land acquisition compensation, 10 per cent of developed land plots will be returned to the residents. These plots could be used for commercial, industrial and residential use by the residents, Desai said.