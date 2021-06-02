Maharashtra plans to hold Covid-free competition to control the pandemic

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a competition under which a village becoming Covid-free in the least number of days will get cash as a prize. In every revenue division, three villages would be selected. The first prize is ₹50 lakh, the second is ₹25 lakh and third of ₹15 lakh, a press statement issued by the State government said.
Announcing the competition, State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said that the attempt is to give impetus for Covid control. By controlling the Covid pandemic in the villages, the whole taluk would become Covid-free, which will help the entire State in becoming Covid-free, the statement said.
The State has six revenue division, therefore 18 prizes with cumulative prize money of ₹5.40 crore would be distributed by the government. The 18 villages will also get an equal amount of funds for developmental work in the villages under existing State Government schemes, the statement said.
The villages participating in the competition will be scored on 22 different criteria. Some important criteria are the formation of villages committees for Covid control, setting up of teams and surveying the villages. Contact tracing of the affected villagers, provision of antigen test facilities in the villages, immediate admission of the people with the viral infections to Covid care centres or Hospitals, Low-cost transportation for the patients, Active participation of private doctors and pharmacists in the villages.
If all the members of the farming family are found to be Covid positive, then volunteers taking care of the dairy animals and the farms will transport the milk to the local dairy and vegetables to the market, the statement said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...