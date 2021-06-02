Maharashtra plans to hold Covid-free competition to control the pandemic

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a competition under which a village becoming Covid-free in the least number of days will get cash as a prize. In every revenue division, three villages would be selected. The first prize is ₹50 lakh, the second is ₹25 lakh and third of ₹15 lakh, a press statement issued by the State government said.

Announcing the competition, State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said that the attempt is to give impetus for Covid control. By controlling the Covid pandemic in the villages, the whole taluk would become Covid-free, which will help the entire State in becoming Covid-free, the statement said.

The State has six revenue division, therefore 18 prizes with cumulative prize money of ₹5.40 crore would be distributed by the government. The 18 villages will also get an equal amount of funds for developmental work in the villages under existing State Government schemes, the statement said.

Prize criteria

The villages participating in the competition will be scored on 22 different criteria. Some important criteria are the formation of villages committees for Covid control, setting up of teams and surveying the villages. Contact tracing of the affected villagers, provision of antigen test facilities in the villages, immediate admission of the people with the viral infections to Covid care centres or Hospitals, Low-cost transportation for the patients, Active participation of private doctors and pharmacists in the villages.

If all the members of the farming family are found to be Covid positive, then volunteers taking care of the dairy animals and the farms will transport the milk to the local dairy and vegetables to the market, the statement said.