Maharashtra polls: BJP, allies win in 31 seats, leading in 158 seats

The picture in Maharashtra is getting clear with BJP and its allies winning in 31 seats and leading in 158 seats. The Congress and its allied parties have won 20 seats and are leading in 82 seats. Independent candidates have won in two places while they are leading in a whopping 26 seats.

Among the notable wins are from Worli of Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the youth president of Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray the scion of Thackeray has never contested any election no any other family member in their family.

In political circles, victory of Aaditya Thackeray has created a flutter and has set off talks of Shiv Sena seeking more ministerial berths in the new government.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray has just managed to get a single seat just like the 2014 elections.

Raj Thackeray, in spite of being a maverick orator has not been able to influence the voters for his party. In the 2009 assembly elections, the MNS won 13 seats. In 2014, it won just one.