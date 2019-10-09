Maharashtra polls: BJP-Shiv Sena combine faces challenge from rebels

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which is eyeing a three-fourths majority in the Maharashtra elections, is facing a major challenge from its rebel candidates. A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 Assembly polls for the 288 seats.
Riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, the BJP State unit is hoping to secure a majority on its own, requiring minimal support from its alliance partner the Shiv Sena.
Of the 288 Assembly seats, the Shiv Sena will contest 124, BJP 150 and allies 14 seats.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrakant Patil made every effort to convince rebel BJP candidates to withdraw from the fray — October 7 was the deadline. However, many rebel candidates refused to oblige and Fadnavis warned them of a massive defeat.
Even as BJP leaders say that majority of rebels have no substantial mass base to eat into the BJP’s vote bank, party insiders said that alliance candidates might suffer in close fights.
The Shiv Sena is also facing challenges from rebel candidates. The party has shared an uncomfortable alliance with the BJP in the last five years and the BJP has forced it to play a secondary role.
In the Konkan area, the combine has already parted ways and the candidates have locked horns with each other.
Compared to the BJP-Sena alliance, the NCP-Congress combine is facing fewer challenges from rebel candidates. After the withdrawal of nominations, it was evident that the NCP had an understanding with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in some seats — to defeat BJP candidates, including in the Kothrud Assembly seat in Pune, from where BJP State President Chandrakant Patil is contesting his maiden election.
NCP President Sharad Pawar is on a tour across the State to campaign for NCP-Congress candidates, even as State Congress leaders bank on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. BJP sources said that PM Modi and party President Amit Shah will address a series of rallies across the State.
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Adani Enterprises at current levels.On Monday, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...