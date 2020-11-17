Maharashtra records 2,840 new Covid-19 cases

New Covid infections in Maharashtra showed a minor rise on Tuesday, with the numbers reaching 2,840. On Monday, the number of new infections was 2,535.

Monday also marked the end of the Diwali festival as well as the opening of places of worship. Popular temples in the state have decided to cap the number of devotees per day as well as restrict the hours of temple entry, so as to prevent new infections.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department said on Tuesday 5,123 patients were discharged, raising the number of discharged patients after full recovery to 16.23 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.64 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.63 per cent. The state also recorded 68 Covid related deaths.

Of the 98.47 lakh laboratory samples, 17.52 lakh have tested positive (17.8 per cent) . Currently, 5,367 people are in institutional quarantine, the press statement added.