Maharashtra reports 17,864 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 16, 2021

The Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday reported a new high of 17,864 fresh cases of Covid, the highest number of cases in 2021. The state reported similar numbers in April 2020.

A media statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the State Health Department said as of today, there are 1,38,813 active cases in the state.

Last week Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an online address to the people said the danger of the Covid pandemic was increasing and there was a possibility of imposing a lockdown in some areas. Since then a number of city administrations have imposed lockdowns or have imposed restrictions on the movement of people.

IDSP in the statement further said that 9,510 patients were discharged on Tuesday and till date 21.54 lakh Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 91.77 per cent, 87 Covid-19 deaths were reported, taking the fatality rate to 2.26 per cent. Currently, 6.52 lakh people are in home quarantine and 6,067 people are in institutional quarantine.

