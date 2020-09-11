Maharashtra reports 23,446 new Covid cases, 448 deaths

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
The Covid numbers continue to rise steadily in Maharashtra with 23,446 new cases reported on Thursday evening (September 10) with a total number of cases increasing to 2,61,432.
A fortnight ago on August 27, the number of new cases were 14,718 cases, and the total number of cases had risen to 1,78,234 active cases.
In effect, in the last two weeks, 83,198 new cases have been added in the state.
A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department said that on Thursday 14,253 patients discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres.
Till date, 7,00,715 Covid patients have been discharged. The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent. On Thursday the State also reported 448 Covid deaths with a case fatality rate of 2.85 per cent, the statement said.
Out of 49.74 lakh laboratory samples, 9,90,795 have been tested positive (19.9%) for Covid until today. Currently, 16.30 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 38,220 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.
Pune district continues to top the list with 69,456 Covid cases in the state. Thane district is at a distinct second place with 28,460 and Mumbai on the third place with 26,629 cases.
