Maharashtra reports 43,183 new cases on Thursday

Maharashtra reported an unprecedented 43,183 fresh Covid infections on Thursday. The total number of active cases increased to 3,66,533, with Pune district at the top of the list with 64,599 cases. In second place is Mumbai with 54,807 cases, Nagpur is in the third position with 48,806 cases.

Thursday also saw 32,641 patients being discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients to 24.33 lakh.

A press statement by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said the recovery rate in the state is 85.2 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.92 per cent. The state also reported 249 deaths today. Currently, 19.09 lakh people are in home quarantine and 18,432 people are in institutional quarantine.