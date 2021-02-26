Maharashtra reports 8,333 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 8,333 new Covid cases on Friday, while the total number of cases has risen to 67,608. The State also saw 4,936 patients discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 20.17 lakh.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Public Health Department statement said that the recovery rate in the State is 94.35 per cent with 48 Covid deaths reported. The case fatality rate is 2.43 per cent. Out of the 1.61 crore laboratory samples, 21.38 lakh have been tested positive (13.27%) for Covid until today. Currently, 3.18 lakh people are in home quarantine and 2,688 people are in institutional quarantine.

Among districts in the State, Pune tops the list with 12,577 cases, followed by Nagpur with 9,141 cases. Mumbai is on the third rung with 7,899 cases and Pune with 7,276.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur the guardian minister of the district, Nitin Raut appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and go out only if there is a necessity. He said to contain the Covid spread, all commercial establishments should be closed on weekends. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s 'I am responsible' campaign needs to be strictly implemented in the district.

Raut asked the administration to take strict action against those who do not wear masks. Hawkers on the roads should also be monitored to stop spread of the infection.