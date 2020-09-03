Maharashtra reports record 18,105 new Covid cases

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday reported a whopping 18,105 new Covid cases in the state, the highest single-day count so far, taking the total tally of positive patients to 8,43,844. The state also saw 391 COVID related deaths with a case fatality rate of 3.03 per cent. Yesterday 17,433 new cases of COVID were detected in the state.

Medical specialists and epidemiologists had predicted that infection numbers in the state would increase due to the unlock process and large public festivals being celebrated by the people.

State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said in a media statement that 13,988 patients were discharged from hospitals today. So far, a total of 6.12 lakh patients have been cured and the patient recovery rate in the state is 72.58 per cent. At present 2.05 lakh patients are undergoing treatment in the state.

The statement said of 43.72 lakh laboratory samples, 8.43 lakh have been tested positive (19.29 per cent) until today. Currently, 14.27 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 36,745 people are in institutional quarantine.

Among the districts, Pune leads the list with 54,838 patients, Mumbai follows on the second rung with 21,439 cases and Thane is on the third rung with 21,120 cases.