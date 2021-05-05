Maharashtra seeks increase in oxygen supply to combat Covid

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Maharashtra is facing the second wave of Covid and the number of patients is increasing in 16 districts of the State. The demand for oxygen is also increasing and the current supply from the Central government should be increased by another 200 tonnes, said a media statement issued by the State Health Department.
Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary, Sitaram Kunte, in a letter to Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, communicated the fresh demand. A requirement for 10 tankers to transport liquid oxygen was also made in the letter, the statement said.
Led by Mumbai Covid curve dips in Maharashtra
The oxygen procurement facilities should be convenient for the State government. The earlier commitment of making oxygen available from Odisha and Visakhapatnam has remained on paper. At present, 125 tonnes of oxygen are being supplied daily from Jamnagar, Gujarat, which should be increased by 100 tonnes per day and another 230 tonnes should be supplied from Bhilai, the statement said.
