Maharashtra seeks increase in oxygen supply to combat Covid

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 05, 2021

Current supply from Centre should be increased by another 200 tonnes

Maharashtra is facing the second wave of Covid and the number of patients is increasing in 16 districts of the State. The demand for oxygen is also increasing and the current supply from the Central government should be increased by another 200 tonnes, said a media statement issued by the State Health Department.

Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary, Sitaram Kunte, in a letter to Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, communicated the fresh demand. A requirement for 10 tankers to transport liquid oxygen was also made in the letter, the statement said.

Led by Mumbai Covid curve dips in Maharashtra

The oxygen procurement facilities should be convenient for the State government. The earlier commitment of making oxygen available from Odisha and Visakhapatnam has remained on paper. At present, 125 tonnes of oxygen are being supplied daily from Jamnagar, Gujarat, which should be increased by 100 tonnes per day and another 230 tonnes should be supplied from Bhilai, the statement said.

Maharashtra might extend Covid-19 restrictions

Published on May 05, 2021

