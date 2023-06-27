Maharashtra is set to roll out a health cover for all its citizens, a first of its kind, top health authorities said.

As the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) and the State’s own Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) come together, the expanded cover will see an increase in the number of beneficiaries, hospitals and procedures covered, MJPJAY acting Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Bondre, said.

A new health insurance company will be appointed for this expanded scheme, Bondre told businessline, adding that the entire due dilligence process will be completed shortly.

The universal health plan was announced last week when Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was in the State.

Expanded cover

Currently, the State scheme provides a health insurance cover of ₹1.5 lakh for 2.2 crore citizens. But with the expanded scheme, all citizens in the State will be eligible for a ₹5-lakh cover, irrespective of their ration card colour, he said, indicating about 12.5 crore people would be covered on a co-branded card.

The number of ailments covered will increase from 996 to 1,949 ailments and the number of hospitals covered will increase from 1,000 institutions to about 1,200, he said.

Maharashtra will be a first in covering all its citizens, he said, adding that other States have either the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat cover, or a local cover running along with the Central scheme, but this was only for people with lower economic means.

Responding to civil society concerns that only listed diseases get covered, he said the scheme was initiated in 2012. But a committee had been set up to look at a possible revision of rates, he added. Details were not divulged on the total funds required for the expanded scheme and who would foot the bill. An announcement is expected from the State Government shortly.