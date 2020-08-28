Maharashtra sets up top-level authority for strengthening public health services

Collaborating on a new charter
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
In the wake of corona pandemic, a new position of Director of Health (Urban) along with six subsidiary positions have been created in Maharashtra for making the health system in urban areas more effective and robust.
Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said a Director of Health Services (Urban), two positions of Deputy Director and four positions of Assistant Directors have been sanctioned. The Director would be responsible for strengthening primary health services in urban areas and coordinating with local self-government bodies. Review of the regular maintenance, inspection and control of the national health programs would also come under the Director’s purview.
The Director will also be responsible for the effective implementation of communicable disease control programs as well as coordination between health services, local bodies and the urban development department. Director will also have the added responsibility of suggesting measures to increase efficiency while bringing to the notice of the Secretary, Department of Health and Urban Development the lacunas in health services of the local bodies, Tope said.
The Health Minister also said that the new manpower would continue to work for more effective implementation of vaccination, communicable diseases and other health-related programs in urban areas of the State.
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...