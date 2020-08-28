Maharashtra sets up top-level authority for strengthening public health services

In the wake of corona pandemic, a new position of Director of Health (Urban) along with six subsidiary positions have been created in Maharashtra for making the health system in urban areas more effective and robust.

Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said a Director of Health Services (Urban), two positions of Deputy Director and four positions of Assistant Directors have been sanctioned. The Director would be responsible for strengthening primary health services in urban areas and coordinating with local self-government bodies. Review of the regular maintenance, inspection and control of the national health programs would also come under the Director’s purview.

The Director will also be responsible for the effective implementation of communicable disease control programs as well as coordination between health services, local bodies and the urban development department. Director will also have the added responsibility of suggesting measures to increase efficiency while bringing to the notice of the Secretary, Department of Health and Urban Development the lacunas in health services of the local bodies, Tope said.

The Health Minister also said that the new manpower would continue to work for more effective implementation of vaccination, communicable diseases and other health-related programs in urban areas of the State.