Maharashtra: Six test positive, Kalyan-Dombivali Covid-19 count now 34

The number of Covid-19 patients in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Maharashtra’s Thane district reached 34 after six more people, including a 22-year-old nurse from Mumbai Jaslok Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus, civic officials said on Monday.

Three of the six fresh cases are of those who had come in contact with Covid-19 patients, they said.

“Among the six is a 65-year-old man from Dombivali West with a history of blood pressure and diabetes. Others are in the 22 to 55 years age group. Contract tracing is being done by 210 medical teams,” he added.

The 34 comprise five in Kalyan East, seven Kalyan West, 16 in Dombivali East and six in Dombival West.