Take the Covid vaccine, no need to fear, says Thackeray

The danger of Covid pandemic is increasing in the State and therefore people who are eligible should take the vaccine, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.. Though, the process of vaccination is increasing at a very rapid rate, there is also a possibility of imposing a lockdown in some areas of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said..

He was interacting with the members of the media after taking his first shot of Covid vaccine at the Maharashtra Government run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that everyone should avoid crowding in public places. However, still the situation has not gone out of control.

In a tweet Thackeray said,“There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds.” .

Meanwhile, Nagpur District Guardian Minister, Nitin Raut said that strict lockdown needs to be enforced in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21 in view of rise in COVID cases.