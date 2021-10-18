Maharashtra to extend timings of shops

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, announced that the State government would issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to extend the timings of shops and restaurants as the number of Covid cases are on the decline.

However, Thackeray also warned that even as the second wave has receded, the danger of the third wave still prevails. He appealed to people to follow Covid norms.

“Slowly we are relaxing restrictions as the number of patients is on the decline. From October 22 we will open multiplex and theatres. There is a consistent demand to extend timings of shops and restaurants,” said Thackeray at a meeting of the Covid Task Force members in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, shops, hotels, and restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm, and this could be extended to midnight and the last order could be placed by 1 am. According to the State sources, timings of shops, hotels, and restaurants in other cities will be decided by the local administrations.

The meeting also approved waterless rides at amusement parks starting from October 22. The decision about water rides will be taken later. CM asked the administration to be ready for the vaccination of children as and when the union government makes available the vials.