Maharashtra to form teams to ensure Covid patients get treatment at reasonable rates

The Maharashtra Government has decided to form flying squads that will check the implementation of instructions regarding charging of reasonable fees by private hospitals and ambulances, for the treatment of Covid patients in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here in a media statement today.

The Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Pradip Vyas, has sent letters to all the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners instructing them to submit their investigation reports within three days.

The statement said in order to provide good care to Covid patients at reasonable rates, the State Government had issued a notification on May 21 setting a maximum rate for private hospitals. It was decided to implement the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Janaarogya Yojana for all citizens of the state on May 23. Maximum rates were also set for the use of private vehicles and ambulances.

Despite this, patients have complained of overcharging in private hospitals. Taking note of this, the Health Minister has directed District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners as well as Divisional Commissioners to appoint teams for the effective and efficient implementation of decisions taken in the interest of the people, the statement said.