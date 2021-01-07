Maharashtra to hold Covid-19 vaccine dry run on January 8

Following the guidelines of the Central Government, Maharashtra government will carry out a dry run for corona vaccination campaign in 30 districts and 25 municipal areas of Maharashtra on Friday, State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, said in a statement on Thursday.

The dry run will be conducted at three health centres in each district and one health centre in municipal corporation of the State, Tope said.

The convenience and use of the Cowin app will be evaluated in the dry run. The planning, implementation and report preparation for the mass vaccination will also be carried out. Verification and inspection of all matters, before starting of the actual vaccination will also be done,

The dry run will also study the challenges faced during vaccination and guidelines would be prepared accordingly. It is also an attempt to enhance the confidence of officers and staff at all levels of the vaccination campaign, the press statement said.

Preparations for this dry run is already underway, in which the user IDs of the districts, health centres and vaccination teams are being prepared. In this dry run, 25 beneficiaries will undergo simulated vaccination at one centre. After verifying the beneficiary information in the Cowin app, the vaccination information will be uploaded in the app.

A smaller dry run was also carried out on January 2 in rural areas of Pune, Nandurbar, Jalna and Nagpur districts as well as in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur municipal corporation.