Maharashtra to increase Covid-19 tests in flood-affected districts

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the State government has asked the district administrations in flood-affected areas to increase the number of Covid-19 tests.
“The number of Covid-19 cases in some districts of Maharashtra are a cause for concern. The number of patients here was on rising before floods. The State had started to investigate the reasons for the rising number of patients here but then floods hit the region. I have asked district administrations here to increase Covid-19 tests and teams of doctors to stop further spread of Covid-19,” said Thackeray speaking to reporters in Sangli, one of the flood-affected districts.
Thackeray said the State has the capacity to generate about 13,00 MT oxygen while during the peak of second wave State required about 1,700 to 1,800 MT oxygen. “We had to bring in oxygen from other States during the second wave. If the third wave is bigger than the second one, more oxygen will be required in all States and it would be difficult to bring oxygen from other States,” he said.
He warned that the government will not succumb to pressure by traders who are demanding that government should relax restrictions.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...