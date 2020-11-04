Maharashtra to increase remuneration for ASHA volunteers

The Maharashtra Government has decided to increase the remuneration of ASHA volunteer workers and their group leaders who are the backbone of the rural health system in Maharashtra and have played a significant role in various State Government campaigns in controlling the Covid pandemic.

ASHA or Accredited Social Health Activist was formed under the National Rural Health Mission to provide every village in the country with a trained female community health activist.

Such a health volunteer is selected from the village itself and accountable to it. She is trained to work as an interface between the community and the public health system.

A total of ₹57.56 crore will be disbursed to the volunteers in the state for the period from July to October. Before Diwali, about 70,000 such volunteers in the state will get the benefit of increased compensation, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope said in a media statement.

Tope said the role of ASHA volunteers and their group leaders is important under the National Health Mission. They are the backbone of rural health. The decision to increase their remuneration was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on June 25. Accordingly, it was decided to pay additional compensation of ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 each to ASHA volunteer and group leaders from July 1, 2020.

The State legislature had also approved in the Monsoon session to pay the increased remuneration. Accordingly, the Finance and Planning Department has approved the disbursement of ₹57.56 crore, the statement said.