Maharashtra to lift Covid lockdown curbs from June 7

The Maharashtra government announced that it will lift Covid lockdown restrictions from Monday (June 7) through its five-level unlock plan. An order issued by the Department of Disaster Management said that lockdown restrictions will be relaxed based on Covid positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in the state.

According to the order, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the State Health Department. Districts, where the Covid case positivity rate is less than 5 per cent and the occupancy of hospital beds, is lower than 25 per cent comes under level 1. These districts will be allowed to completely unlock, and all activities will continue normally. Public transport, cultural events, shops, restaurants, sports, theatres, malls, industries, private and government offices will be allowed to open.

Shops will be allowed to function during regular normal hours. Even weddings, funerals, industry, construction activities can resume without restrictions and local trains are being allowed with the permission of the local disaster management authority.

Districts and cities that have less than 5 per cent Covid case positivity rate and 25-40 per cent occupancy of hospital oxygen beds will be included in level 2. Theatres, malls, restaurants, gyms, salons and beauty parlours will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent occupancy. Local trains will not be allowed to operate for the public.

Mumbai City

Mumbai city falls under level-2 of the unlock plan. In effect for the financial capital, the essential and non-essential shops will operate at regular timing. All public and private offices would be allowed to operate at full capacity.

In level 3, shops selling essentials items will be allowed to stay open till 4 pm on all days and those selling non-essentials can function only on weekdays. Gyms, salons will open only till 4 pm. Restaurants can stay open till 4 pm on weekdays. Malls and theatres will stay closed.

Areas having a positivity rate of 10-20 per cent and 60 per cent and more oxygen bed occupancy rate will come under level 4. The shops selling essentials can stay open till 4 pm on all days.

Districts that have a positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and occupancy rate above 75 per cent will fall under level 5. There would be no major relaxation in such areas. An e-pass is required to travel for inter-district movements.