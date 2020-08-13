Maharashtra to provide ₹50 lakh cover to all its rural employees fighting Covid-19

With the spread of the Covid pandemic in rural areas of Maharashtra, the State Rural Development Department on Thursday decided to provide a ₹50 lakh life insurance even to the employees of the village panchayat, workers at the rural child care centre (Anganwadis) and village workers attached to the district and taluka office.

According to a circular issued by the State Rural Development Department, the insurance cover would also be provided even to the temporary and contractual village workers associated with the various offices of the Department till September 30.

A senior Rural Development Department official said that the rural child care centres (Anganwadis) and its workers are the backbones of the rural health care system for mothers and infants. It has a presence in all large and medium-sized villages. Over the years, infant mortality has been curbed because of these centres. The workers in these centres are not paid well, but they also take huge risks by serving expecting mothers and infants. A large insurance cover is also social security for the family of the workers.