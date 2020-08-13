Maharashtra to provide ₹50 lakh cover to all its rural employees fighting Covid-19

Ashok Leyland confident about better times ahead
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
With the spread of the Covid pandemic in rural areas of Maharashtra, the State Rural Development Department on Thursday decided to provide a ₹50 lakh life insurance even to the employees of the village panchayat, workers at the rural child care centre (Anganwadis) and village workers attached to the district and taluka office.
According to a circular issued by the State Rural Development Department, the insurance cover would also be provided even to the temporary and contractual village workers associated with the various offices of the Department till September 30.
A senior Rural Development Department official said that the rural child care centres (Anganwadis) and its workers are the backbones of the rural health care system for mothers and infants. It has a presence in all large and medium-sized villages. Over the years, infant mortality has been curbed because of these centres. The workers in these centres are not paid well, but they also take huge risks by serving expecting mothers and infants. A large insurance cover is also social security for the family of the workers.
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...