Maharashtra to review lockdown decision after May 3

The Maharashtra Government will review the pandemic situation in the State after April 30, and those districts where industrial activity has resumed after April 20, and steps will be taken to ensure that the life gets back to normal, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.
In an address to the people of Maharashtra via Facebook live and other web platforms, Thackeray said that the transportation of agricultural and other essential commodities remains unhindered. The State government machinery was also working out the possibilities of home-delivering fruits in the State. For helping cotton farmers, cotton procurementhas also resumed,
The Chief Minister also mentioned that big corporates such as Tata, Reliance, Wipro and Mahendra Group have come forward to help the people of the State in a big way. Arrangements are also being made to bring back students from Maharashtra who are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan.
He said that after May 3, a decision about lockdown in the State would be taken and added that the process of lockdown was yielding results as it lowered the rate of infections. On Monday, several issues would be discussed in a video conference with the Prime Minister.
He also thanked all the residents of the State belonging to all the religious communities for keeping aside their religious festivals and giving priority to the national duty. He also appealed to the members of the Muslim community to pray at home and not to congregate at mosques.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the fight against the coronavirus would be won if the people of all faiths showed the same sense of duty towards the country and continued to exercise restraint. He also pointed out that the police and doctors in the SState are working under immense pressure and the lockdown was now yielding results.
Thackeray also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for standing firmly behind Maharashtra Government without any political considerations. The Chief Minister also reiterated that workers from other States are stranded in Maharashtra and even though the train will not start due to lockdown, arrangements will be made to send them home safely with the guidance and approval of the Central government.
